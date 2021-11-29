ZE:A’s Park Hyung Sik and Han So Hee have been confirmed to play leads in the new upcoming drama “Soundtrack #1.” This musical romance will be helmed by "Vincenzo" director.





The drama will revolve around two long term friends who end up living together for two weeks and realize their feelings for one another. Park Hyung Sik play Han Sun Woo, a rising photographer who is a man of few words but has a warm and caring personality. Han So Hee will star as Lee Eun Soo, a fun and honest lyricist who isn’t afraid of speaking her mind.





Park Hyung-sik will begin the shooting right after "Happiness" packs up. He is one of those few idols who have been able to establish themselves as successful actors, it will be challenging for him to transform himself from an intense role to a more easy-going character.





Are you excited to watch this pairing?



