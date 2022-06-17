Has Ranbir Kapoor quit smoking after marriage to Alia Bhatt?

Ranbir Kapoor hasn't shied away from sharing his good and bad habits with his fans. The actor has a couple of times spoken about his addiction to nicotine at the age of 15. At such a young age, the actor was addicted to a level where his parents had to take him to Australia to get rid of it and there came a time when the doctor had to inject him in his ears in order to make sure he quits. "I quit smoking for four months and then started rolling cigarettes again just last month – just one or two a day. It's something I'm scared of because I've been a nicotine addict since I was 15, and it's the worst kind of addiction. It's taken me trips to Austria, to this doctor who gave me injections in my ears, to help me quit smoking the first time because I don't think I have the willpower to give it up on my own," said Ranbir.

But it seems like Ranbir has changed for the good after he got into a relationship with Alia. During an interview, Neetu Kapoor revealed that she has never seen a happier and in a good place after his marriage. Looks like Alia has brought out the best in Ranbir, after all.

It's no surprise when an actor gets addicted to bad health habits. Many actors are addicted to smoking but only some make an effect to change themselves.