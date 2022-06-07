Has Ranbir Kapoor started wearing a wig?

A good hairstyle has always been one of the most important aspects in any Bollywood actor's life, so much so that many popular stars like Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt have used Hair Transplant as a cure for it.

Recently in many interviews or you can say outings, Ranbir's hairstyle has always been a bit wonky to put it in respectful way. Many have speculated that he has started wearing a wig or different wigs on different occasions. While Hair Transplant would have been a better way to go, maybe the artist has started wearing a wig.