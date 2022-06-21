  1. Home
Has Shahrukh Khan asked Farhan to make Don 3 to revive his career?

With Pathaan and Jawan in the series, SRK fans will be delighted to know that Don's third installment is now in the works.

Yes, according to the latest report, Farhan Akhtar is preparing for the film and has begun shaping the role of SRK. A source close to development: "Don is a topic that everyone likes in Excel. The team has been trying to decipher and develop an idea for Don 3 for a while, but the same has been overshadowed over and over again. due to a lack of novelty factor. But the team has finally come up with an idea that is exciting and will take the franchise to the next level. Farhan has started writing the script and will give the narrative to his alias Don. SRK, once the scenario is blocked."

According to sources, Farhan discussed the idea of ​​Don 3 with his father Javed Akhtar (the original creator of Don (1978)). "As always, Don 3 is still in its infancy and the future of the project is probably what the script will be at the end, but yes, Farhan has started working on the Don 3 scripts. It has been confirmed. Unlike the last few attempts in Part 3, this idea was too exciting to give up and everyone around us is dedicating more than 100% to this project."

 

Are you looking forward to the movie?

Bollywood Binge
Posted by Lolo - KK . 8 hours ago

Is Kiara Advani in the same league as Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone?

Deepika and Alia are big stars today in the Bollywood industry. Needless to people might say, they have worked hard to reach this position today and it seems like Kiara is following in their footsteps. It seems like it's a treat for Kiara's fans because of her back-to-back movies. I think it's too soon to compare Kiara with Deepika or Alia or for that matter even consider her in the same league. Even though Kiara is doing more movies but she needs to do strong characters like Deepika or Alia to be considered in the same league as them.

In an interview. Kiara was asked about this and this is what she had to say,  "It is amazing because they are amazing as actresses. I think I might be doing something right and it is highly motivating. It is more motivating because I do admire them. I love their work, and it pushes me to do better and take on solo projects. It is very motivating."  
2 6
Alizeh👩 : She's the next superstar after Alia. Among present actresses, she's the best. Those who are saying she does flowerpot roles, kindly watch BB2 & JJJ ( she's the main female lead)
0 REPLY 16 mins ago
View more 5 comments
