Has Shahrukh Khan lost his stardom?

Shahrukh Khan is one of the greatest actors of our beloved Hindi Film Industry. But the actor has failed to make the audience go to watch his movie in the recent times. His last few movies have performed mostly average on the box office and some people have started saying that the actor has lost his stardom. But we kid you not, he was, is and will always remain King Khan of Bollywood, the Badshah because the actor has lined up some very very special projects with a bunch of great creators and production house backing him. Like Raju Hirani's Dunki, YRF's Pathaan and he himself is producing Jawaan.

The three gigantic movies are all set to release next year and some people have started saying it will be the year of SRK's comeback and we surely hope so!

What do you think?