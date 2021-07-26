Has Sidharth Malhotra left even Vicky Kaushal behind with his 'Josh' in Shershaah

The much awaited trailer of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer "Shershaah" finally went live on the internet on sunday evening dated 25th of July and is already receiving a lot of love and appraisal from movie buffs across the country.

The visuals look intense, the star-cast look very close to reality, almost breathing life into the characters but one Sidharth Malhotra who also plays the titular role in the film is leaving everyone behind with his never before seen 'Josh' in the movie. It is no secret that the actor has worked really hard for this film. Not only his physique is a sight to witness but the mental space and the personality that Sidharth has been able to pull off with this film is winning a lot of hearts already.

Meanwhile comparisons have already started between Sid and his contemporary Vicky Kaushal who also has been part of a popular war drama movie 'Uri' in the past. Vicky stunned everyone with his performance in the movie and according to some the success of Uri played a major role in strengthening the position of Vicky Kaushal as a major lead face in the industry. Now would Shershaah will bring the same success to Sidharth or not, we'll have to wait till August 12 to see but one thing is sure that this Sidharth Malhotra, nobody's seen anything like this before.