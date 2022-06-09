Has Sonam Kapoor quit Bollywood?

When Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor returned to India after a year in London with her husband Anand Ahuja, rumours about her pregnancy began to circulate, and now there are rumours that she may be leaving the industry permanently. These rumours began to circulate after Sonam disclosed that she had been studying for the 'Life in the UK Test,' which is taken by those seeking permanent British citizenship in the UK.

For the time being, these rumours can't be trusted because she has a role in the upcoming Bollywood film Blind. Sonam, on the other hand, has stated her love for the United Kingdom on multiple occasions, and with her husband based in London, the actress is more than likely to spend more time abroad than in India, which will have an impact on her career trajectory.

If Sonam Kapoor decides to leave Bollywood, will you miss her? Why do you believe she wants to become a British citizen when India has bestowed so much love, fame, and power on her and her family?