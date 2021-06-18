Hasee Toh Phasee is Parineeti Chopra's most underrated film. Agree?

In 2014, Parineeti Chopra and Siddharth Malhotra shared the screen space in 'Hasee Toh Phasee.' It's a romantic film directed by ad filmmaker Vinil Mathews. (He has also helmed Taapsee Pannu's upcoming 'Haseen Dilruba.') The film follows a struggling businessman who wants to marry his girlfriend but ends up falling for her funny sister.





The film has plenty of funny sequels that don't test the audience's intelligence. They are well written and are easy to watch. Parineeti Chopra gives a breathtaking performance in this film with her quite yet crazy demeanor. While watching, you will realise the message of the film is also very strong. Its anti-patriarchal. It's about consent and following your heart. The romantic genre seems to be dying a natural death in Bollywood after reaching a saturation period of too many romance movies.





Since the 2010s, we haven't had many good romantic films. 'Hasee Toh Phasee' fills that gap. It's a fun film with some really crazy scenes and a good soundtrack. Siddharth Malhotra also gives his best in each scene. This film is a proper time capsule of the time when CID and Rajinikanth jokes were made. As they are referenced in it. Watch 'Hasee Toh Phasee' if you haven't already. And if you have, what do you think of it?