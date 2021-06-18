  • facebook
Anonymous Movie & Show Recommendations, What to watch

Haseen Dillruba song Dil Melt Karda is out now; what do you think of it?

A brand new song of the upcoming murder mystery thriller Haseen Dillruba is out now. Dil Melt Karda features Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey showing a glimpse of their love story.


The song has a quirky touch to it composed by Amit Trivedi. It is sung by Navraj Hans and Nikhita Gandhi. If I am being honest, I didn't like the track at all. It is a peppy number but it is not worth remembering. I am more excited about the movie rather than the song.


What do you think of the song?
