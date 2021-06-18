Haseen Dillruba trailer out: The thrill has just begun

Netflix dropped Haseen Dillruba's trailer and now the thrill has just begun. Watch the trailer here and let us know what do you think of it.

The trailer shows Taapsee Pannu to be Vikrant Massey's wife but also it shows that she is romancing another guy whose role has been played by Harshvardhan Rane. In this film, we will get to witness Love's 3 shades, Obsession, Lust, and Deceit.

As far as the trailer shows, Vikrant might play a dark character and Harshvardhan is looking super hot in this. Taapsee as usual taking over the screen space with her aura and acting. The murder mystery will have lots of secrets to unravel.

Haseen Dillruba will release on July 2 on Netflix. The game has just started and I cannot keep calm. What do you think?