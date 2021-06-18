Have real-life Ross and Rachel ever dated? What do you think?

We just witnessed one of the best American sitcoms reunion, FRIENDS reunion ever, last week. And we can't stop thinking about the fact that real-life Ross and Rachel actually had a huge crush on each other.

In FRIENDS: The Reunion, there is a segment where James Cordon asks each of the cast that whether there were any off-screen romances, to which Jennifer Aniston (who played Rachel in the show) points out to David Schwimmer (who played Ross). David takes the conversation further and says they were crushing hard on each other in season 1.

Jennifer then tags along and says that they channelled their love and admiration through Ross and Rachel. And that first kiss of theirs in the cafe means so much more now. But did they date? To this David was trying to play it cool by answering it diplomatically when Matt LeBlanc (who played Joey) coughs and says "Bullshit" but later says 'just kidding'.

But to us, the whole scenario of Ross and Rachel changed when we got to know they really had a thing for each other. Now, what are you waiting for go back and watch that scene again and tell us your eyes didn't swell up!