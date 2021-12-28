I've seen many fake video thumbnails like this on YouTube. Can people just stop slut shaming women?

I have seen so many fake Video thumbnails like this on YouTube where it is shown that husband / boyfriend of an actress is asking her "Ye kaise kapde pehne hai" or "Tumhara to sab kuch dikh raha hai" etc etc. Everyone is free to wear anything he or she wants. When a man is not shamed for wearing anything he wants & roaming shirtless why a woman is shamed from her cleavage? This slut shaming needs to end. And the selective gender outrage also.