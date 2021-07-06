Have Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's dating and marriage rumours made both of them more popular?

Most of the news I see now about either of them is more or less linked to their relationship. I really admire Vicky Kaushal as an actor ever since his Masaan days and find him to be one of the most promising celebrities in recent times. He's someone I'd probably equate with the likes of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao.

Back in 2018, Katrina had said that she would look good opposite Vicky during Koffee With Karan. Vicky had reacted by fainting when he appeared on the show next. Katrina has had a fall from grace recently from being one of the most sought after actresses in Bollywood to ending up in movies that weren't received well. Her performance in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero was appreciated but the movie was panned.

Vicky is talented but more than him and Katrina's lineup of movies there's talk about their relationship and now they're constantly in the news. Did them dating each other actually give a boost to their popularity at a time when we hear more about Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan?