Have you ever noticed a very stupid mistake or logic in a movie?

I was travelling and decided to watch a movie. I didn't know what to watch, so I opted to watch English Vinglish. I had seen it before, but this time it was different because I noticed something. Unfortunately, I discovered a flaw in one of my favourite films English-Vinglish





There is a scene when Sridevi's daughter calls her from India and inquires about her scrapbook. Is there anything in this place that you have in common? In both scenes, it's a day!!





Between IST and EST, there is a significant time difference. Then consider how a day may play out in both scenarios. And it appears that her daughter is preparing for school. The hour would usually be between 6 and 9 a.m.





As a result, the sun would have mostly set at that time in New York.





This is something I noticed; can you tell me about any flaws you found in a film?