Have you ever tried these cheesy pickup lines from Bollywood?

Bollywood and romance always goes hand in hand and not to mention that Bollywood has always been a great help for people in their pursuit of love. People always look up to movies when they are in love and often their love life to be like the one in movies. Well, Here are some extremely cheesy pick up lines from your favorite movies which actually work in real life-

Bunny in Yeh Jawani hai diwani- "Tum pehle bhi itni Khoobsurat thi ya waqt ne kia koi haseen sitam"

Gautam in Cocktail- "Kya aap beleive karti hain love at first sight me ya mai dobara ghoom ke aau"

Meeta in Hasee to Phasee- "Tum oxygen aur mai double hydrogen humari chemistry ekdum paani ki tarah hai"

Ram in Ram leela- "Apni saans vapas lene aaya hun, atak ke reh gayi hai tere paas."

Om in Om shanti om- "Itni shiddat se maine tmhe paane ki koshish ki hai ki har zarre ne mje tmse milane ki saazish ki hai".

Which one of these is your favorite pickup line?