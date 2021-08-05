Have you seen Ryan Reynolds' Dude version in the film Free Guy, initially releasing on August 10?

Ryan Reynolds is back with a feature comedy film that is based on a video game world where a bank teller, Guy, realises he is in that world and tries to write his own destiny in the game. There comes the Dude, the better version of Guy, both played by Ryan Reynolds. The Dude has been installed by the makers of this video gaming world. The film will release initially on August 10 but, by the 13th, it will be released everywhere except India. It has been said that the film might get an OTT release after a month or half on Hulu or Disney+. But have you seen Dude? He is hillarious!