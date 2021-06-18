Have you seen the trailer of Sheer Qorma?

The film features Swara Bhaskar and Divya Dutta in lead roles battling against Divya’s mother Shabana Azmi for the right to love. By seeing the trailer this LGBTQ love story seems to be a soothing and calming love story. The film will have a world premiere at the BAFTA Qualifying Frameline: San Francisco International LGBTQ+ Film Festival. It is known as the largest queer film exhibition event in the world. Swara who is playing a Pakistani Canadian in the movie said, “ “It’s a story that needs to be platformed well, a story that needs to be presented well, a story that needs to reach out to as many people as possible within India, outside of India because again it’s such a universal tale of our time. I think is very important for these stories to be heard,”