Have you smelled heaven yet? No? You might smell Like One!

I couldn't resist myself because of all the hype around it and bought The Japanese cherry blossom body cream from Bath and body works India. One of America's best-selling fragrances, Japanese Cherry Blossom is your little black dress fragrance: beautiful, timeless & undeniably feminine. Nourishing vitamin E combines with skin-loving shea butter & aloe in this rich, bubbly lather. It's the perfect daily cleanser to leave skin feeling fresh & clean! This bath and body works product is getting so popular and smells divine. Like real cherry blossoms. The fragrance is long lasting as well so brownie points to the product.

It also has shea butter and vitamin e that gives skin it's own benefits. I'm waiting to try other products from the same range and other ranges from them.