Have you tried colour correctors yet?

Nykaa InstaBlur Color Corrector Stick

I did not really know the importance of it before but only recently I saw so many make-up artists and celebrities using colour correctors for their skin while they do their makeup. I needed them for two main issues with my skin that is, dark circles and red marks from acne. Nykaa InstaBlur comes in a lot of colours depending on what imperfections you want to correct. You have to choose the right colour for right correction. So basically, organge is for under-eye and green is for red inflammation. You can simple know this through some research. Blur out those fine lines and camouflage specific skin concerns with Nykaa InstaBlur Color Corrector Stick. The formula blends easily all over your face to provide the perfect canvas for applying makeup. Its unique nutrition bullet is enriched with Camellia Flower and Pomegranate Seed oil extracts that nourish and hydrate your skin. Take your pick from five different shades and bid those imperfections goodbye. It is creamy and gets applied very well. You have be careful with the quantity because too much reflects over the foundation. I would totally recommend this product. What do you think about it?