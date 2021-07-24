Have you tried these makeup trends already?

1. A simple skin makeup





Can you imagine skin makeup without foundation, powder, or even blush? You can think in 2021. It is possible to show your skin alive with a nice skincare routine. Bright skin and a little highlighter will be enough for a fresh look.





2. Big eyes





It’s time to get out of the slanting eyes, which was the fashion of last year. In 2021, bigger, rounded, and eye-catching eyes come to the fore. It may be sufficient to simply comb the eyelashes in the outer corners of your eyes upwards instead of using mascara.





3. Graphic eyeliner





Graphic eyeliner which has been fashionable in the past years is becoming a trend again this year. You don’t have to settle for black only. Using pink, blue, and even white colors can make your eye makeup more eye-catching than it is.





4. Pink eyeshadow





Pink eyeshadows, which are frequently used especially for the spring and summer months, will harmonize with any make-up. Be careful to use pearlescent headlights of this color as much as possible.





5. Dark lipsticks





We kept the skin and eye makeup light, but we cannot say the same for the lips. Especially dark burgundy and even purple lipstick colors are among the lipstick colors to be used a lot for 2021. You can use it with matte or lip gloss.





6. Underfilled eyebrows





Simplicity is in the foreground in eyebrows as well as in skin make-up in 2021. You can use a stabilizer by combing your eyebrows upwards, where you only fill in your obvious gaps.