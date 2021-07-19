Have you watched any of Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood projects?

Yesterday, Priyanka Chopra celebrated her birthday, and here are 5 Hollywood projects that took her career to another level, and we cannot be more proud of her. What is your favourite Priyanka Chopra Hollywood project?





Quantico

Quantico is a full-on action drama, a thriller series that features PeeCee, and you can watch it on Dailymotion, ABC TV Drama.





Baywatch

Baywatch is an action drama featuring Dwayne Johnson, Pamela Anderson along with Priyanka Chopra. The movie is streaming on Amazon Prime.





Isn't it Romantic

Liam Hemsworth, Rebel Wilson starring 'Isn't it Romantic' also features Priyanka. It's a rom-com and a very fun movie to enjoy on Netflix.





We can be Heroes

We can be Heroes is an American Superhero film where Priyanka Chopra plays Ms Granada. The movie is streaming on Netflix.





A Kid Like Jake

A Kid Like Jake is a very unique movie about a kid who struggles to recognize his sexual identity. Along with the kid, his parents also strive to find a better place for him to thrive. Priyanka plays Amal. Watch it on Netflix.





Her next projects 'Matrix 4' will release on HBO Max and 'Citadel' will release on Amazon Prime. I am super excited. Are you?