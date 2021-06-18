Have you watched Divergent? Do you think it's worth watching?

Divergent is a sci-fi film trilogy based on a novel with the same name by Veronica Roth, is currently streaming on Netflix starring Shailene Woodley, Theo James, Kate Winslet, Ansel Elgort, and others.





The story revolves around a girl Beatrice Prior (played by Shailene Woodley) who lives in a world where people are divided into 5 factions to keep the peace of the place. Erudite, Amity, Candor, Abnegation, and Dauntless. She is from Abnegation but when it was her time to take the test, she finds out she is a Divergent a superior quality of the all.





She chooses Dauntless as her faction and there she meets Four (Theo James) and then the story moves forward. I feel like Divergent is a great movie for people who like action and sci-fi drama. But, the next movie series, Insurgent and Allegiant didn't do that well.





Would you watch it? And if you have already done watching, what do you think of it?