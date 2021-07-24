Have you watched Feels Like Ishq? If not, here are 5 reasons to binge-watch

'Feels like Ishq' is an anthology series with six short stories directed by filmmakers including Anand Tiwari, Sachin Kundalkar, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Jaydeep Sarkar, Danish Aslam, Devrath Sagar, Ruchir Arun, and is currently streaming on Netflix. Have you watched it yet? If you haven't, then here are a few reasons why you should.

There has a unique resemblance in the plot with the current scenarios. Be it wedding chaos or quarantine love because of the Covid situation or LGBTQ love, and more. Love comes in all ways, be it in a protest or in office, and even in unexpected ways. This series will show you that. The script has been written very well.

Every story is short, crisp, and beautifully wrapped up. You won't have any longing to see what happens to the characters because it has shown the end properly.

The series features Radhika Madan, Neeraj Madhav, Zayn Marie Khan, Saba Azad, Rohit Saraf, Tanya Maniktala, Skand Thakur, Amol Parashar, and others.

The casting is just perfect, and there are characters with whom you will feel connected because of the actor who made it so real.

Watch this series of short films for them. Every story has been executed beautifully- with great backdrops or in just an office room the directors have done it all, and so elegantly.

Watch it because it will make you believe in love again, and it will let you see the beauty that 'feels like Ishq.