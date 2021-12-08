Have you watched this year's Best performances of 2021 on Film Companion!

As the year is ending we all wait to see all the best movie and series performances of actors and actresses round table conference with none other than Anupama Chopra.

This year also she finally called the best performing actress and actors for an interview outing at JW Marriott, Juhu!

At the conference we had:

Tapasee Pannu- Rashmi Rocket

Sanya Malhotra- Pagglait

Samantha Prabhu - The Family Man 2

Vicky Kaushal - Sardar Udham

Siddharth Malhotra- Shershaah

Adarsh Gaurav - The White Tiger

In the interview, they all spoke about how they portrayed their character and what was their favourite scene to do from the film. Adarsh who received BAFTA for his role said that he is doing his next film with Meryl Streep, to which Vicky Kaushal chokes on his coffee and congratulates him for such big success.

Everyone shares a few bits of their upcoming projects in the interview with Anupama Chopra!



