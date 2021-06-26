Have you watched 'YOU'; what are your thoughts about it?

I started watching 'YOU' under peer pressure, but I kid you not, I was hooked to the series after watching the first episode of the first season. 'You' has 2 seasons currently streaming on Netflix, and the 3rd one is on the shooting floors now, and I can't wait.





YOU is a thriller series based on the motto of 'how far can you go for love?' Well, the guy Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Badgley) works at a bookstore and falls in love with a girl Beck (Elizabeth Lail) who comes to buy a few books there. He starts stalking her everywhere and slowly starts winning her heart. But things start to happen differently when she gets to know about his past. This thriller has a unique binding with a dark, twisted thriller that will keep you awake for nights. It also stars Victoria Pedretti, Jenna Ortega, Ambyr Childers, and others.





What are your thoughts about 'YOU'? If you haven't watched it, please do.