Hawkeye miniseries Season 1 first look is out now- are you excited as I am?

After watching back-to-back Wanda-Vision, The Falcom and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and Black Widow, it's time for Barton Clint, aka Hawkeye, to step into this world. The first look from the miniseries has been dropped by Marvel Cinematic Universe, where we can see Jeremy Renner in and as Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfield as Kate Bishop. Along with them, the series will also star Florence Pugh as Yelena, and that part of the story will continue from Black Widow. Fans can't keep calm. Can you? The series will release on November 24 on Disney+ just like Black Widow.