He took some medicine before sleeping and didn't wake up: Sidharth Shukla's cause of death still not confirmed

My hands are literally shaking as I'm writing about the sudden demise of actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. The shocking news came this morning when Cooper Hospital, Mumbai went to on officially confirm his death.

The actor was just 40. He had, just a few days back appeared on Bigg Boss OTT along with Shehnazz Gill and shook a leg or two with Karan Johar on stage as well and out of nowhere this sudden horrible news came. Nobody in their wildest imaginations would be expecting this. Because Sid has always come across as someone who's physically very fit and in a good mental space as well with him finally rising to fame after winning Bigg Boss 13 and after getting the kind of love and appreciation he received for Broken and Beautiful Season 3.

Even the Cooper Hospital hasn't really confirmed the exact reason. They have stated the cause of death to be a massive heart failure. Hospital sources said he took some medicine before sleeping and didn't wake up. The postmortem is on and the body will be discharged soon. While there are no injury marks on the body, what kind of the medications was the actor taking is still a mystery.

I remember him talking about mental health related concerns and how to tackle them in an interview once. But we never know!

It's just so sad that he had to go so soon. May he rest in peace.