"Hellbound" director has different plans for the sequel than what you would think

Netflix thriller "Hellbound" starring Yoo Ah-in, Kim Hyun-joo, Park Jeong-min, Won Jin-ah and Yang Ik-june is currently topping the charts worldwide. The dystopic thriller is receiving mixed reviews, whereas some have applauded its unique plot and undeniably perfect acting, others feel that the execution and ending could have been better.





The drama left on a head-scratching cliffhanger leaving many questions unanswered. Since then it was being speculated that the second season will soon come out. However, the director of "Hellbound" seems to have a different idea for the sequel of this mystery drama than what we would imagine.





The drama will be continued to answer the questions, but it will be in the form of a webtoon. The director said, "We might be able to release the comics online in the second half of next year." The speculations of the live second season have not yet ended, but nothing is confirmed as of yet. Meanwhile, the comics will come out soon but will it be able to create the same amount of hype, that would be interesting to see.





What do you think is it a good idea to release the rest of the story in the form of webtoons? Will it be successful?