From her debut in 2012 to getting pregnant in 2022, top 5 moments in Alia Bhatt's career so far
One of the most well-known talents in the entertainment world right now is Alia Bhatt, the daughter of director Mahesh Bhatt and British-Indian actress Soni Razdan.
- In 2012, Bhatt made her glittering cinematic debut in Student Of The Year, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Karan Johar. Since then, she has continually improved as an actor, winning over both audiences and critics. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star goes above and beyond to give a genuine and compelling performance, whether it be in a romance, comedy, or drama.
- Along with her acting prower, the actor has enthralled her audience with her singing in movies like Udta Punjab and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.
- Bhatt's acting in this Imtiaz Ali movie was mature. Bhatt had plenty of chances to show off her acting skills in Highway. The narrative's high point was her scenes with Randeep Hooda. You'll get chills at the movie's conclusion, when Alia Bhatt finally discloses the tragedy she suffered as a youngster.
- In this depressing drama about drug addiction in Punjab, Bhatt grabbed the show. Although the movie also starred Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh, viewers and critics were most impressed by Alia Bhatt's portrayal of a migrant worker caught up in the web of drug smuggling. The performer also received numerous awards for this film, including the Filmfare Best Actress award.
- Bhatt played the lead in the most recent Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie, which surpassed the 100 crore revenue mark. Since its debut, Gangubai Kathiawadi has won over fans and critics alike. Bhatt gave one of the best performances of her career to date, nailing the body language of the part and stealing hearts with her swag. The film, which is inspired on Hussain Zaidi's Mafia Queens of Mumbai, follows Bhatt's character as she rises to become one of the most influential brothel proprietors in 1960s Mumbai.