Herbal Essence Cocoa Butter Shampoo and Conditioner – My Honest Review #BeautyTruthBomb

I am in love with the duo from the brand Herbal Essence. This shampoo and conditioner have made my hair so soft and nourishing. My hair looks so healthy, bouncy and so full of life. This was like a dream combination. I have completed one bottle and again I will be repurchasing it. It is free of paraben, colorants, and gluten. Also, it smells heavenly. The texture of the shampoo is smooth and the consistency is semi-thick. Shampoo and Conditioner both made my hair smooth and soft. My hair looks shiny after every wash. I use them twice a week to ensure that my hair is clean. It also helps to strengthen my hair against hair styling damage. This shampoo and conditioner are safe for color-treated hair and also is pH balanced. It lathered very well on my hair and left them squeaky clean in just one go.

I will highly recommend this shampoo and conditioner by Herbal Essence who have dry and chemically treated hair. Such a beautiful duo.