Here are 5 Janhvi Kapoor Approved Products for a Soft Glam Look

Janhvi Kapoor is unquestionably Bollywood's rising star. She has recently made some remarkable fashion and beauty choices (her Instagram feed is proof). I've noticed that she enjoys experimenting with her hair and makeup. Here are 5 Janhvi Kapoor makeup looks that you can recreate at home without breaking the bank. We love how she pulled off the soft makeup look with pink and bronze tones. She also used silver and brown eyeshadow that is well blended and complements her outfit. She used minimal contouring and a lot of highlights in this look. Furthermore, the peach lip colour complements the overall look.





-Use Nykaa foundation or BB cream that matches your skin tone

-Take a brown eyeshadow and blend it evenly into the crease before applying a silver eyeshadow to the lids. (Nykaa Eyeshadow)

-Highlight your features with a contouring kit or a brown shadow and a contouring brush.

– Apply a coral blush to the cheeks and a highlighter to the cheekbones. Apply a peach lip colour to complete the look. (Use Nykaa Brazilian Bombshell or Malibu Barbie)