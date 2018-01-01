Here Are Some Actors Set To Make Their Big Bollywood Debut This Year!

Manushi Chhillar

The former Miss World is making her acting debut with a period film, Prithviraj. She will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in the film which is based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan.

Ahan Shetty

Suniel Shetty's son is all set to make his presence felt on the silver screen with Tadap. This remake of the 2018 Telugu film RX 100 also stars Tara Sutaria.

Lakshya

The TV actor, known for his shows Adhuri Kahani Humari, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya etc. is making his entry in Bollywood with Karan Johar’s directorial Dostana 2.

Ahaan Panday

The cousin of actor Ananya Panday is reported to make his debut this year with a superhero film which stars Ajay Devgn.

Sharvari

The actor, is making her Bollywood debut with the sequel of Bunty Aur Babli. She will be paired opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi in the film which revolves around two con couples, Siddhant-Sharvari and Rani Mukerji-Saif Ali Khan.