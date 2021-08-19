Here Are Some All-Time Favourite Romantic Classics To Make Your Heart Swoon!

‘ETERNAL SUNSHINE OF THE SPOTLESS MIND’

After a gruesome breakup, an estranged couple (Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet) erase all memories of their relationship in this heart-wrenching, comedy-drama. Can they cope with the loss of someone they didn’t know existed?

‘A STAR IS BORN’

When popular musician Jack (Bradley Cooper) accidentally discovers (and falls in love with) struggling artist Ally (Lady Gaga), he brings her into the spotlight and jumpstarts her career. But like any great love story, tragedy is just around the corner.

‘THE NOTEBOOK’

Come on, we had to include this classic story about a couple who beat the odds to find their way back to each other. That scene with Noah (Ryan Gosling) shouting “What do you want?” at Allie (Rachel McAdams) will forever strike a chord.

‘NOTTING HILL’

“I'm also just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her.” God, we don’t even care how cheesy it is, this story about a charming English bookstore owner and a famous American actress (Julia Roberts) is pure rom-com gold.

‘CALL ME BY YOUR NAME’

This blossoming romance between a seventeen-year-old boy and his father’s research assistant is a tale of the first feeling of love, starring the incredible Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer. Need we say more?



