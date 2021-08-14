Here Are Some Bollywood Biggies To Look Forward To This Year!

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Starring Alia Bhatt in an all-new avatar, this is the story of a young girl sold into prostitution and her journey to becoming the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this film is definitely one of the most awaited projects of 2021.

83

Based on India’s first Cricket World Cup win in 1983, this film is sure to create a blast at the box office.This Kabir Khan directorial also features an ensemble cast, including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem and Boman Irani. What more do you need?

RRR

An S. S Rajamouli directorial, the film’s star cast is enough to be one of the many reason people will head to theatres. Starring NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and more, give me one reason you wouldn’t want to head to a cinema hall to see it unfold?

Laal Singh Chaddha

This film is the official adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump, What?! We will be seeing Aamir Khan on the silver screen for the first time since 2018, do you need any more reasons to watch the film, I guess not.

Sooryavanshi

Who isn’t waiting to see Akshay Kumar set the screen on fire as an officer? The next film from Rohit Shetty’s cop universe in Bollywood, also stars Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn. Talk about a killer cast, this film surely has it all!



