Here Are Some Of Farhan Akhtar's Finest Bollywood Roles! What Are Your Favourites?

Dil Dhadakne Do

This light-hearted story is full of new experiences and loads of drama. Farhan Akhtar skilfully wrote, produced, acted and even tried his musical skills in this fan favourite comedy-drama.

The Sky Is Pink

Based on a true story, The Sky is Pink is an emotional rollercoaster starring Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar. Farhan’s performance as a mature father is truly commendable.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Bringing a real role model to screen can be a tough job, but Farhan did it really well. Moreover, his physical transformations had the fans in total awe and his acting like always was up to the mark.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

This popular Bollywood Movie is one of the most loved and most-watched movies of all time. Farhan even worked as a producer, writer, and playback singer in the movie.

Wazir

Wazir brought together Farhan Akhtar and Amitabh Bachchan together on-screen. Farhan had never played the role of a hardened cop, his portrayal garnered him a lot of praise from critics.