Here Are Some Must-Watch Dark Comedies That Will Take You For A Ride!

Master Of None

Actor Dev, his childhood pal Denise and their eclectic group of friends navigate love, careers, social issues and more in this acclaimed series.

The Last O.G.

After 5 years behind bars, a kind hearted ex-drug dealer returns to Brooklyn looking for a fresh start, only to discover that things have changed a lot.

The End Of The Fucking World

A budding teen psychopath and a rebel hungry for adventure embark on a star-crossed road trip in this dark comedy series based on a graphic novel.

BoJack Horseman

Meet the most beloved sitcom horse of the 90's, 20 years later. He's short-tempered with the heart of something like gold. Maybe copper?

Dear White People

Students of colour navigate the daily slights and slippery politics of life at an Ivy League college that's not nearly as post-racial as it thinks.