Here are some of the side effects of using Mamaearth products
There are usually no Side Effects but if your skin is very sensitive and covered with acne plus has pus in it please don't use anything. I used the serum and it caused me a lot of irritation. Not just mama earth but if you use any serum or any product which has heavy chemicals in it, the reaction is possible. Some of us have very sensitive skin. During such time make sure you lather a lot of moisturizers, it's the only way you can get rid of the sensitivity and the pimples. Make sure to consult your dermatologist before using any product like Mamaearth or any other product. If you don't want to go to a dermatologist make sure you research the ingredients and their side effects. It will give you better clarity.