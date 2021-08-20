Here Are Some Thrilling Horror Movies To Get You Through The Weekend!

The Cabin in the Woods

Much like Scream, this one plays more as a knowing parody of horror films—but it's still packed to the core with jolts, kills, monsters, and full-bore horror insanity.

The Shining

This tale of a family stuck in a snowbound hotel all alone features some of the most terrifying sequences ever, but it's probably Jack Nicholson's gloriously unhinged performance that we remember the most.

Paranormal Activity

You’ve seen Oren Peli’s security-cam horror a hundred times and a hundred more with your eyes closed. But no matter the viewing volume, the preliminary possession that launched a paranormal franchise still leaves a mark.

Dead Silence

You Scream.You Die. Dare to unlock the deadly curse of Mary Shaw, from the writers and director of Saw comes a new thriller of relentless terror! Definitely a must-watch.

The Conjuring Universe

James Wan brilliantly takes us back to the retro days of horror, delivering an extremely stylistic, visually striking horror film that stands tall amongst the classics.



