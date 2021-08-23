Here Are Some Top Hilarious Comedies Of All-Time!

The Mask

A high intensity movie, full of profoundly silly gamut of fart jokes, Edward G Robinson's impressions and Cameron Diaz-wooing.

Groundhog Day

‘Groundhog Day’ hasn’t aged a bit. What makes it stick? Maybe it’s because under that uproarious humour are a few home truths: life is groundhoggy, full of boring repetition, but a little kindness and love go a long way.

The Hangover

"The Hangover" is a funny movie, flat out, all the way through. Its setup is funny. Every situation is funny. Most of the lines are funny. At some point we actually find ourselves caring a little about the situation of the missing bridegroom, and the fact that we almost care is funny, too.

The Dictator

The Dictator is extremely crass, politically incorrect, ridiculous, silly and quite funny. If you have a thick skin, you can't help but laugh at Cohen, who mines the humour by playing the role of an extremely over-the-top dictator with absolute perfection.

Little Miss Sunshine

A family of misfits and misanthropes travel west in a busted VW Microbus to enter their seven-year-old daughter in a beauty pageant. What follows next is a series of mind-numbingly hilarious adventures.



