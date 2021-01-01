Here Are Some Top Netflix Recommendations For August 2021!

Shadow And Bone

Netflix's fantasy series Shadow and Bones brings epic world-building, magical action sequences. It's both an urgent and fun fantasy tale that will instantly appeal fiction lovers.

Bridgeton

You've seen period dramas before, but not like this. From super-producer Shonda Rhimes comes a flirty, feisty Netflix series that centres on the royal Bridgeton family.

Dead To Me

Polar opposite pals Jen and Judy struggle through life, bonded through loss. A tragicomedy that's a masterful blend of dark thrills and laugh-out-loud one-liners.

The Last Dance

Charting the Chicago Bulls' 1997/98 season, The Last Dance frames that fateful year with interviews with Michael Jordan and some of his closest allies and enemies.

The Haunting of Hill House

Loosely based on the gothic horror novel of the same name by Shirley Jackson, The Haunting of Hill House is horror at its finest-gripping, stunning and most of all, terrifying.



