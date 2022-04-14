Here are the Top 20 girl group members with most brand reputation this month -
Here are the brand value rankings of individual girl group members in the month of April. These girl group members are most mentioned and talked about idols in the past month. Blackpink's Jennie has took the first place, followed by the 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One' actress WJSN's Bona and then Girls' Generation's Taeyeon. Here are the top 20:
- BLACKPINK's Jennie
- WJSN's Bona
- Girls' Generation's Taeyeon
- Red Velvet's Joy
- BLACKPINK's Jisoo
- Red Velvet's Irene
- BLACKPINK's Rosé
- Oh My Girl's YooA
- BLACKPINK Lisa
- Red Velvet's Seulgi
- Red Velvet's Wendy
- Girls' Generation's YoonA
- TWICE's Nayeon
- aespa's Winter
- Oh My Girl's Arin
- aespa's Karina
- Girls' Generation's Yuri
- Red Velvet's Yeri
- (G)I-dle's Soojin
- Girls' Generation's Sooyoung