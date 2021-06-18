Here are the Upcoming Bollywood Biopics Of Inspiring Indians You Should Look Out For!

Here are the top 3 most awaited Bollywood biopics of iconic Indians! Which one are you most excited for?

1.Maidaan - Ajay Devgn’s Maidan, directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and co-produced by Boney Kapoor is based on the life of India’s legendary football coach Syded Abdul Rahul. He coached the Indian football team during the golden area(1950-1963) as the Indian team became the first ever Asian team to qualify the semi-finals of the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Football championship. The movie is all set to release on October 15, 2021. 2.Gangubai Kathiawadi - Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt is one of the most awaited films of 2021. The movie focuses on the scandalous life of young girl who was sold into prostitution by her husband Ramnik Lal who transforms into a strong and powerful woman who is the owner of a brothel in Kamathipura, Mumbai. The movie will be adapted from Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens in Mumbai and will release on July 30, 2021 , if everything goes as expected. 3.Prithviraj - Directed by Chadraprakash Dwivedi, Prithviraj (2021) starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role as India’s last Hindu ruler, Prithviraj Chauhan. This is will also be the debut of Miss World 2017 winner Manushi Chillar in Bollywood. She will be playing the role of Prithviraj’s wife Sanyogita in the movie. The movie is expected to release in the end of 2021.