Here are the winners of the 11th Gaon Chart Music Awards

The 11th Gaon Music Awards was held on January 27, which was hosted by NCT's Doyoung, STAYC's Sieun, and JaeJae. The award function is primarily based on the performances of songs and albums.





Following are the winners:

Artist of the Year (Digital Music – Monthly)

December 2020: Girls' Generation's Taeyeon – "What Do I Call You"

January 2021: IU's "Celebrity"

February: SHINee's "Don't Call Me"

March: IU's "LILAC"

April: Kang Daniel's "Antidote"

May: BTS's "Butter"

June: Brave Girls' "Chi Mat Ba Ram"

July: BTS's "Permission to Dance"

August: Red Velvet's "Queendom"

September: BTS and Coldplay's "My Universe"

October: IU's "strawberry moon"

November: TWICE's "SCIENTIST"





Artist of the Year (Physical Album – Quarterly)

First quarter: IZ*ONE's "One-reeler / Act IV"

Second quarter: NCT DREAM's "Hot Sauce"

Third quarter: BTS's "Butter"

Fourth quarter: NCT 127's "Sticker"





Retail Album of the Year: BTS's "Butter"

Top Kit Seller of the Year: NCT DREAM

Music Steady Seller of the Year: BTS's "Dynamite"

Popular Singer of the Year: Standing Egg's "Old Song"

Adult Contemporary Music of the Year: Lim Young Woong Record Production of the Year: IU and EDAM Entertainment's "LILAC"

Rookie of the Year: Lee Chan Won's "..Gift" (physical album), Lee Mujin's "Scent of the Day" (digital music)

World Rookie of the Year: ENHYPEN, aespa

World Hallyu Award: Stray Kids

Mubeat Global Choice Award: BTS, BLACKPINK's Lisa Discovery of the Year (Hot Trend): STAYC's "ASAP" Discovery of the Year (Hip Hop): Homies' "Siren" International Song of the Year: Justin Bieber's "Peaches"

International Rising Star of the Year: The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber's "Stay"

Social Hot Star of the Year: BTS

Composer of the Year: Ryan Jhun

Lyricist of the Year: IU

Hot Performance of the Year: Oh My Girl, THE BOYZ Performer of the Year: Jung Jae Pil (instrumental), Kim Yeon Seo (chorus)

Style of the Year (Stylist): Kim Wook

Style of the Year (Choreography): Son Sung Deuk