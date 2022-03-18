Here is how Bollywood has portrayed some of the hero's as toxic lovers

Bollywood has always created some of the most unrealistic rom-com films but one thing Bollywood hasn't failed in is creating some of the most toxic lovers. The filmmakers have created some of the most toxic characters and still managed to portray them in good light. Audience finds it attractive when the male protagonist is portrayed in the most toxic way but at the same time also have an issue with it. Some have failed to do so and some haven't.

Here is a list of films that portray hero as toxic lover:

Prem Mehra from Biwi No. 1 - Biwi No. 1 was loved by all for carrying it's humor and entertainment. The reason I would consider Prem Mehra as one of the toxic characters is because he cheats on his wife Pooja with a model who works for his company. As the film continues, we can see that even though Prem has left Pooja for Rupali, he consider's Pooja as his 'own property'. He still wants to have that control over Pooja even though he doesn't want to be in the same relationship with her. This character should come under the most toxic characters of Bollywood. Kabir Singh from Kabir Singh - We all can agree on this character being the most toxic characters of Bollywood. One can't just pen down one reason as to why they would consider Kabir Singh toxic. From forcing a girl to have sex with him to guiding a nurse to complete the operation while being in an intoxicated state, is undoubtedly not okay. Chulbul Pandey - While some people loved Chulbul Pandey, I personally found him toxic because while the female protagonist, Rajjo, is crying on her dad's funeral, we can see Chulbul gatecrashing the event and announcing that Rajjo is going to get married to him and should start focusing on a new beginning. How toxic is that even, right.

Comment down below which character according to you is toxic