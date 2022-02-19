Here is how BTS has become a ray of hope for Ukrainian ARMYs

As we all are aware that Ukraine has been going through a very difficult time since Russia has invaded it. Amidst these devastating times, the BTS ARMYs of Ukraine have started to share their stories, confessing their love for BTS, asking for help from other ARMYs and revealing how BTS has become a ray of hope for them during these testing times.





From sharing the pictures of their bedrooms/hostages which they have covered with BTS' pictures to keep a positive environment to raising funds since "it's the only real help they have now", they are standing strong. Ukrainian ARMYs are using every straw left. Not only that, but the other ARMYs around the world are also coming together to help the citizens of Ukraine. BTS ARMYs had raised 1 million dollars during the Black Lives Matter movement to match BTS' donation and they are at it again to help their fellow ARMYs from Ukraine.





This is the power of BTS and their ARMYs!



