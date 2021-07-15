Here is a list of Katrina's most expensive possessions that will surely make you jealous

We all know that Katrina Kaif is one of the highest paid actresses in Bollywood but do you know that she owns a house in London's Hampstead which is said to worth Rs 7.02 crore.

Apart from London, she owns two houses (one of which is a penthouse) in Mumbai's Bandra. If reports are to be believed then she owns real estate worth approximately ₹45 crore.

Apart from real estate, Katrina is also very fond of cars. She has a collection of the most expensive cars like Land Rover Range Rover Vogue LWB , Audi Q7 and Mercedes ML 350. Katrina also has this great interest in fashion and so she owns a lot of fancy bags from the biggest brands in the world.