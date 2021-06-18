Here’s the ideal product to help you achieve The Monochrome Makeup Look!

Monochrome makeup is an eye pleasing makeup technique where the colour palette for an entire makeup look – eyes, lips, and cheeks remain consistent. One of the best ways to create a monochrome makeup look is to choose a single colour to focus on. Use the single colour from the same colour family to highlight at least two of your facial features like your eyes, cheeks and lips and you’ll be sure to catch everyone’s eyes.

I bought e.l.f. Cosmetics Monochromatic Multi Stick in the shade – Sparkling Rose to achieve the monochromatic makeup look and it is the ideal product to get this trendy makeup look. This is a versatile, multi-use stick that can be used on your eyes, lips and cheeks for a soft, glowy, monochromatic look. Use this shimmery, luxuriously blendable cream-to-powder stick as your eyeshadow, lipstick, and blush for a cohesive, monochromatic look. The lightweight, blendable formula makes it virtually mistake proof and perfect for touch-ups on the go.

Absolutely loved trying out this super easy to use stick to create a soft monochrome makeup look for an intimate dinner at home. It took me 10 mins to do my makeup using this stick, an eyeliner and a mascara!