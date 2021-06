Got those little speed breakers on your nose? Wanting a smooth nose? Try The Face Shop Jeju Volcanic Lava Aloe Nose Strip. The patch contains Jeju's mud and aloe extracts that help clear pores, leaving a fresh finish.





I use this once a month and it’s pretty effective in pulling out whiteheads, blackheads and impurities to give me clean and soft skin.





A pack of 7 strips is priced at Rs 300/-.