Here’s Why The Big Tragedy Brought Arjun Kapoor And His Sister’s Closer

The media has been keeping close tabs on Arjun Kapoor’s relationship with Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor after the demise of their mother, Sridevi. He was been tower of strength and support to Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor who were reeling under the tragedy. In a recent interview he put up the reality on spotlight about his family relations.

In an interview, Arjun Kapoor said, "If I say we are a perfect family, that will be incorrect. It’s not about different opinions, we still are different families who are trying to merge and coexist with each other. We all have amazing time when we are together but we are still not one unit. I don’t want to sell a fake lie that everything is perfect. It can’t be perfect, as we are still figuring each other out.” He said it was the tragedy which bought the families closer following this Arjun said “We met after 20 years of Janhvi and Khushi being born. I am 35 now, Anshula is 28 we are matured adults. And we are finding it quite tough to merge just like that. And I also think imperfection is quite fascinating, because then you learn to coexist and you learn to respect the differences. In a way we are very similar too, as we have our dad’s genes." What do you think about their relationships and Arjun's take on coexistence?