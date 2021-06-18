Here’s Why Boycott Kareena Kapoor Khan is Trending on Twitter!

Recently, there have been several reports about Kareena Kapoor Khan being approached to play Sita in Alaukik Desai’s movie, Sita:The Incarnation. It is also rumoured that the actress demanded 12 Crores for the role but all the reports have been dismissed by the writer of the movie, KV Vijayendra Prasad.

Now, #BoycottKareenaKhan is trending on twitter and the reason will absolutely disgust you and blow your minds. Apparently, people are hurt and don’t want Kareena Kapoor Khan to play the role Sita, a Hindu character as she is married to Saif Ali Khan, a Musim, in real life. Many trolls are about the project insulting and hurting Hindu sentiments. They are even dragging her child, Taimur Khan and late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput into the matter.

Even though, the reports of Kareena Kapoor Khan playing the role of Sita are untrue, the boycott trend on twitter is so disappointing and disgusting. It is so hurtful to see how intolerable we have become as a nation. It is 2021 and we have not progressed at all.

